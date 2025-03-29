Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,095,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,012,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after buying an additional 1,142,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,993,000.

BSCT opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

