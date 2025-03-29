Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,276 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

