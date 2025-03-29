Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

