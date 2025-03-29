Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.