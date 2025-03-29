Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

