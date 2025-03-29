Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (HCKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 11th

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HCKG stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

About Hocking Valley Bancshares

Hocking Valley BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Hocking Valley Bank that provides personal and commercial banking products and services for individuals, families, and small businesses in Ohio. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and debit/ATM and credit cards.

