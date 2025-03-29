Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (HCKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 11th

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of HCKG stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.
About Hocking Valley Bancshares
