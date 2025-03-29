Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.