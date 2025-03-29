Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR opened at $68.27 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

