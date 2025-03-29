Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 116,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,086,000.

ANGL stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

