HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,766 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HP by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,641 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HP by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 480,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 321,455 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 9.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 265,214 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,051. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

