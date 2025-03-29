Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.95. 967,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,856. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.38.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 72.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

