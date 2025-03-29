Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.