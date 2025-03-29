IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.39

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3928 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $31.13 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

