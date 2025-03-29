Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.51, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

Immatics Price Performance

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Immatics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immatics stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Immatics were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

