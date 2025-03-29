INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €26.85 ($29.18) and last traded at €26.85 ($29.18). Approximately 51,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.30 ($30.76).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.91. The stock has a market cap of $651.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.71.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

