Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $58,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE IR opened at $79.38 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

