Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Down 60.9% in March

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 53,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

INTI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

