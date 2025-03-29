INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Releases Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

INmune Bio Price Performance

INMB opened at $7.52 on Friday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INMB shares. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

INmune Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.