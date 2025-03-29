Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Announces Dividend of $0.45 (BATS:OCTD)

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4473 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:OCTD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.24. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.