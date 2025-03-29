Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of LAPR remained flat at $25.09 during midday trading on Friday. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.