Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of LAPR remained flat at $25.09 during midday trading on Friday. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $25.21.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
