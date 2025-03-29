Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:LJUL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (LJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in July LJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

