Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4027 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of APRH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.93. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.15.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile
