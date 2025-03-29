Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (HAPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF — April (HAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April HAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Dividend History for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April (NYSEARCA:HAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.