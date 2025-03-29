Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (HAPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF — April (HAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April HAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

