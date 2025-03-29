Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,131 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,158.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 973,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,222.50. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NYC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The company has a market cap of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

