Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Buys £99,432.44 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Blair acquired 40,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £99,432.44 ($128,698.47).

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 235 ($3.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.02. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.50 ($4.68). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

