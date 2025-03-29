Insider Selling: Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$150,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

CVE BHS opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.11.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.