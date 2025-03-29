Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,500. This represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $22,520.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $70,167.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $25,040.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $20,259.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

ELVN stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,998,000. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

