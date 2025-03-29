Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK) CFO Sells $719,433.10 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total value of $719,433.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,690.90. The trade was a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Stock Performance

STRK stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

