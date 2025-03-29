InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 189,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

