Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 39503664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £165,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Inspirit Energy

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

