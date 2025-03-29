Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 16,990,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 71,954,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.