InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.660-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.0 million.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $231.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

About InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,818,277.61. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,830. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

