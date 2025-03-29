InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.660-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.0 million.
IDCC stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $231.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
