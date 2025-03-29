Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $6.46. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 15,383 shares trading hands.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Institutional Trading of Interlink Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interlink Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

