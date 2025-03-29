Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

