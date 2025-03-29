Intrust Bank NA Has $1.43 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

MSI stock opened at $433.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.31. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

