Intrust Bank NA Sells 427 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $4,121,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 210,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average is $239.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

