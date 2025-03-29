Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 1342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million, a PE ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

