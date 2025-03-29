InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stock Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,908 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of InvenTrust Properties worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 98,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

