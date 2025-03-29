Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $193.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
