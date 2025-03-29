IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 297.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Read Our Latest Report on JOBY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $50,260.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,170.70. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,902 shares in the company, valued at $509,020. The trade was a 13.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,796,214. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.