Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM opened at $85.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 514.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

