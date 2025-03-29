iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 543,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 207,824 shares.The stock last traded at $47.16 and had previously closed at $47.24.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,433,000 after buying an additional 2,264,590 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,039,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,645,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

