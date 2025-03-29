iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

