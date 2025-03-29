iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

