iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,995,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,756,000 after buying an additional 6,586,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,443,000 after buying an additional 2,496,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,409,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,405,000 after buying an additional 197,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

