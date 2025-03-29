iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 336,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after buying an additional 55,219 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

