iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.72. 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

