iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.08.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

