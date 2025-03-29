iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.18. 35,396 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, GG Group Ventures LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Company Profile

