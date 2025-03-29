iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $236.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 738.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

